APPSC

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam admit card released on official website - Check download steps

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
20:40 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from psc.ap.gov.in
The examination will be conducted offline on February 23, 2025, across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh in a pen-and-paper mode

The Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards of APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam on its official website. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from psc.ap.gov.in.

The admit cards have been issued for only those candidates who have already qualified the Preliminary exam.

The examination will be conducted offline on February 23, 2025, across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh in a pen-and-paper mode. It will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 has been scheduled from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, and Paper II has been scheduled from 3 PM to 5.30 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download the APPSC Group 2 Mains hall ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
20:44 PM
APPSC
Similar stories
Punjab Police Recruitment

Punjab Police Opens Recruitment for 1746 Constable Posts – Apply by March 13

RPSC

RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
REET 2024

REET 2024 Admit cards to be released by RBSE on February 19 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Aspirants to Upload Document Soon, OTR Changes and Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
REET 2024

REET 2024 Admit cards to be released by RBSE on February 19 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.. . .

During the launch of both the books at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair
EIILM-Kolkata

In-depth exploration of Vedic Wisdom! 2 books by RP Banerjee launched at Kolkata Book. . .

JEE Main 2025

Students from North-East India Invited to Pursue New Aspirations Through JEE Main 202. . .

Metallum 6.0

Metallum 6.0 – The Annual Technical Fest of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering at. . .

farewell

In Pictures| Schools across Kolkata host Farewell for Academic Year 2024-25

Punjab Police Recruitment

Punjab Police Opens Recruitment for 1746 Constable Posts – Apply by March 13

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality