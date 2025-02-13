APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam admit card released on official website - Check download steps

Summary Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from psc.ap.gov.in The examination will be conducted offline on February 23, 2025, across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh in a pen-and-paper mode

The Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards of APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam on its official website. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from psc.ap.gov.in.

The admit cards have been issued for only those candidates who have already qualified the Preliminary exam.

The examination will be conducted offline on February 23, 2025, across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh in a pen-and-paper mode. It will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 has been scheduled from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, and Paper II has been scheduled from 3 PM to 5.30 PM.

How to download the APPSC Group 2 Mains hall ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.