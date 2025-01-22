APPSC Group 1 Services Mains Exam Schedule Released- Check Dates Here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued the schedule for the group 1 services mains examination (notification number 12/ 2023) at the official website- psc.ap.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and check the detailed schedule.
As per the schedule, the exam will start on May 3 and end on May 9, 2025. The test will be held in single shifts on all exam days, from 10 am to 1 pm. Paper I (General Essay) will cover contemporary themes and issues of regional, national and international importance.
Paper II is on the History, Culture and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh. The third paper is about Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics. Papers in Telugu and English are qualifying in nature, APPSC said. The fourth paper will cover the Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh. The fifth paper is about Science, Technology and Environmental Issues.
APPSC Group 1 Exam Schedule
May 3, 2025: Paper in Telugu
May 4: Paper in English
May 5: Paper I
May 6: Paper II
May 7: Paper III
May 8: Paper IV
May 9: Paper V
APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Datesheet: Steps to download
- Go to the official website- psc.ap.gov.in
- Open the main website link
- Open the mains exam schedule displayed under the announcement section
- Download the exam schedule
- Take a printout of the same for future reference