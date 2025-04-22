APPSC Group 1 Main Admit Card 2025 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have qualified the screening (Preliminary) Test are eligible to download the hall tickets from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in As per the schedule, the Main (Written) examination Group-I Services recruitment is scheduled to be held from May 3, 2025 to May 9, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission issued the APPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who have qualified the screening (Preliminary) Test are eligible to download the hall tickets from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the Main (Written) examination Group-I Services recruitment is scheduled to be held from May 3, 2025 to May 9, 2025 from 10 am to 1 pm for all seven (07) papers at 4 district centres.

PBD/ PH candidates who opted for their own scribe are informed that they must submit the details of the Scribe via email, along with supporting documentation (proof/justification) well in advance i,e., five (05) days prior to the commencement of the Examination without fail. If they fail to do so, the Commission is obliged to provide the Scribe as per rules.

APPSC Group 1 Main Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in Check the Announcement section on the Home page Click on Mains Hall Ticket to the Post of Group-I services Download link Login using OTPR ID, Password and filling Captcha Display of Hall Ticket Download and keep a printout for further use

APPSC Group 1 Main Admit Card 2025: Direct Link