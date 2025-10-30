Applications Invited for 110 SEBI Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts; Apply by November 28

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website — sebi.gov.in The online application window will remain open until November 28, 2025

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced a recruitment drive for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website — sebi.gov.in. The online application window will remain open until November 28, 2025.

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 110 vacancies across various streams in the organisation. The Phase I examination is scheduled to be held on January 10, 2026, followed by the Phase II examination on February 21, 2026.

SEBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

General – 56 posts Legal – 20 posts Information Technology – 22 posts Research – 4 posts Official Language – 3 posts Engineering – 5 posts

SEBI Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website — sebi.gov.in. Click on the “Careers” or “Apply Online for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025” link. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number. Fill out the online application form and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for reference.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification on the SEBI website for eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and other important instructions before applying.

SEBI Recruitment 2025: Direct Link