IIT Madras Begins PG Admissions 2026 - Application Link, Scholarship Details and Seats

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has commenced the registration process for its postgraduate programmes for the 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates can now apply for MTech, MSc, and MA courses through the official admission portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has commenced the registration process for its postgraduate programmes for the 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates can now apply for MTech, MSc, and MA courses through the official admission portal. The application window will remain open until April 27, 2026.

The institute has specified that the application process will be conducted entirely online. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and female categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹300, while all other applicants must pay ₹600 to complete the registration process.

For eligibility, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in engineering, technology, or architecture, or a four-year BS/BSc degree from AICTE or government-approved institutions. Additionally, candidates with a master’s degree in subjects such as chemistry, life sciences, mathematics, physics, or related disciplines from UGC-recognised institutions are also eligible to apply. Notably, IIT graduates with a BTech degree and a minimum CGPA of 8.0 (on a 10-point scale) can apply for PG admissions without a valid GATE score.

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Admissions to MTech and MA programmes will be conducted through the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), based on GATE scores from 2024, 2025, or 2026, along with CGPA and departmental evaluation. Candidates are required to register on the COAP 2026 portal, as the seat allotment process will be coordinated by IIT Roorkee. For MSc programmes, admissions will be based on IIT JAM scores.

The institute offers a wide range of MTech specialisations, including aerospace engineering, data science and artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, robotics, semiconductor materials technology, and ocean engineering. MA programmes are available in English studies, development studies, economics, and public policy, while MSc courses are offered in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

In terms of seat availability, IIT Madras has announced a total of 735 seats for MTech programmes, 170 seats for MSc courses, and 100 seats for MA programmes. Candidates who secure admission must report to the institute on July 20, 2026. The orientation programme is scheduled for July 22, with classes set to begin from July 27.

To support students financially, IIT Madras offers Half-Time Teaching Assistantships (HTTA), providing a monthly stipend of ₹12,400. Additionally, fellowships such as the DAE Graduate Fellowship offer ₹35,000 per month along with assured placement in a Department of Atomic Energy unit upon completion of the programme. The Ministry of Earth Sciences also sponsors up to 10 students in the MTech programme.

Find the application link: MTech/MSc/MA