TJEE 2025

Application Window for TJEE 2025 Concludes Tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Feb 2025
15:12 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can submit their applications on the official website at tbjee.nic.in
According to the schedule, the TJEE 2025 will be tentatively conducted on April 25, 2025 in three shifts

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination is set to conclude the application process for TJEE 2025 tomorrow i.e. on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can submit their applications on the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the TJEE 2025 will be tentatively conducted on April 25, 2025 in three shifts- first shift from 11 am to 12.30 pm, second shift from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm and third shift from 3 pm to 3.45 pm. Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift, Biology will be held in the second shift and Mathematics paper in the third shift.

TJEE 2025: Steps to register

  1. Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the TJEE 2025 registration link
  3. Enter your details to register and submit
  4. Login to your account with your registered credentials
  5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee
  6. Download the confirmation page
  7. Take a printout of the same for future reference

TJEE 2025: Direct Link

The application fee for general male candidates is Rs 550. SC/ST male candidates should pay Rs 450 and all female and BPL (male and female) candidates need to pay Rs 350. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 17 Feb 2025
15:12 PM
TJEE 2025 JEE
