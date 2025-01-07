ITBP Hindi translator recruitment: Application to close soon on this date - How to apply

Summary Candidates willing to submit their application can do so on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in The application process will close on Wednesday, January 8 on the official website

The application window for recruitment to the position of Inspector (Hindi Translator) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is set to conclude on Wednesday, January 8 on the official website. Candidates willing to submit their application can do so on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Through this recruitment process, a total of 15 candidates will be recruited. Among these 15 vacancies, 13 are for male candidates and 2 are for females.

Educational Qualifications - For the educational qualifications required to apply for the position, candidates can check the recruitment notification on the official website.

Age limit

Candidates must be within the age 30 years as of January 8, 2025. However, candidates belonging to reserved will be provided relaxation in age limit.

Application fee

General Category/OBC/EWS - Rs 200

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female Candidates - Candidates will not have to pay fee

How to apply for ITBP Hindi Translator positions?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Fill up the application form

Step 5: Pay application fee

Step 6: Submit the application

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout