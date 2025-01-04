Registration for CUET PG 2025 Underway: Apply by February 1

Summary The registration for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 exams is underway. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in central and other participating universities can now register online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

The registration for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 exams is underway. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes in central and other participating universities can now register online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The application window, which was opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 2, will close on February 1, 2025.

Steps to Apply for CUET PG 2025

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the ‘CUET(PG) - 2025 Portal’ link on the homepage.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants will have the opportunity to make corrections to their CUET PG application forms during the correction window, scheduled from February 3 to February 5. The test offers 157 subjects, with comprehensive details on the exam scheme, eligibility criteria, and other crucial information available in the CUET PG information bulletin. Candidates can access this bulletin on the official websites exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ and cuetpg.ntaonline.in.

The CUET PG 2025 exams are set to take place online between March 13 and March 31 in 312 cities, including 27 locations outside India.

Last year, CUET PG witnessed significant participation, with 4,62,603 unique registered candidates out of a total of 7,68,414 registrations across all papers. Of these, 5,77,400 candidates appeared for the exam, conducted between March 11 and March 28 in 572 centres across 262 cities, including nine international locations such as Dubai, Kathmandu, and Riyadh.

The previous editions of CUET PG have seen consistent growth in participation. Since its debut in 2022, the exam has become a pivotal platform for postgraduate admissions across India.