Application for Punjab State Civil Services CCE 2025 Begins at ppsc.gov.in- Eligibility Details Here

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) invited applications for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination-2025. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of PPSC at ppsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, this recruitment drive will fill up 322 posts in the organisation. The registration process started on January 3 and will end on January 31, 2025. To be eligible, candidate should possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution, provided that the candidate is permitted to take a preliminary examination while studying for the qualifying degree.

Also, the candidate should have attained the age of 21 years but should not be older than 37 years on 1st January 2025.

PPSC CCE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch): 46 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 17 posts

Tehsildar: 27 posts

Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO): 121 posts

Food and Civil Supply Officer: 13 posts

Block Development and Panchayat Officer: 49 posts

Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies: 21 posts

Labour-cum-Conciliation Officer: 3 posts

Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Officer: 12 posts

Deputy Superintendent Jails Grade -2 / District Probation Officer: 13 posts

The application fee for Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) of Punjab State only is Rs 500. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State will be required to pay Rs 750 as application fee and other categories will have to pay Rs 1500.