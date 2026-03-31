MAH CET 2026: Correction Window Opens for UG Programmes; Edit Details Now

Summary The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the application form correction window for MAH CET 2026. Applicants who had successfully completed their registration before the deadline can now make necessary edits through the official website.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the application form correction window for MAH CET 2026, providing candidates with an opportunity to rectify errors in their submitted forms. Applicants who had successfully completed their registration before the deadline can now make necessary edits through the official website.

The correction facility is available for candidates applying to various undergraduate programmes, including Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS). Candidates can access and modify their application forms until April 1, 2026.

To make corrections, applicants are required to log in to the official portal using their registered email ID and password. The CET Cell has clarified that only those candidates who completed their applications and paid the requisite fee by March 25 are eligible to use this correction facility.

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During the correction window, candidates can update specific details such as their name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and signature. Notably, the authority has allowed these corrections free of cost, ensuring that candidates can make necessary changes without any additional financial burden.

To edit the MAH CET 2026 application form, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the CET examination portal link for the academic year 2026–27, and log in using their credentials. After making the required changes, they must save the updated form and download a copy for future reference.

The MAH CET 2026 examinations for BBA, BHMCT, BBM, BMS, and BCA programmes are scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to April 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to review their application forms carefully and ensure all details are accurate before the deadline.