Yuva Sangam Phase 6 Registration Deadline Extended: Check New Last Date and Eligibility

Summary The Ministry of Education has extended the application deadline for Yuva Sangam Phase VI. Interested candidates can now apply through the official EBSB portal (ebsb.aicte-india.org).

The Ministry of Education has extended the application deadline for Yuva Sangam Phase VI, a flagship youth exchange initiative conducted under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme. Interested candidates can now apply through the official EBSB portal (ebsb.aicte-india.org) until March 25, 11.59 PM.

Yuva Sangam, an initiative of the Department of Higher Education, is designed to promote the idea of “Unity in Diversity” by facilitating cultural exchange among youth across different states and Union Territories. The programme enables participants to engage in immersive exposure visits, offering a deeper understanding of India’s rich cultural and social diversity.

The scheme is open to individuals aged between 18 and 30 years. Eligible applicants include students from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), volunteers associated with the National Service Scheme (NSS), members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), as well as young professionals from various sectors.

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Selected participants will be assigned to a paired state or Union Territory, where they will spend five to seven days, excluding travel time. During this period, participants will take part in educational and cultural activities, interact with local communities, and gain insights into regional traditions, languages, cuisine, lifestyle, and development practices. The programme also includes visits to educational institutions and key local landmarks, providing a comprehensive experiential learning opportunity.

The Yuva Sangam initiative has witnessed strong participation in previous phases. In Phase V alone, over 46,000 registrations were recorded from across the country. Since its launch, including the pilot phase in 2022, more than 6,000 participants and coordinators have taken part in the programme. For Phase VI, a total of 22 premier higher education institutions have been designated as nodal centres to organise the exposure visits.

Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications within the revised deadline to be part of this unique initiative aimed at fostering national integration and cultural understanding among the youth.