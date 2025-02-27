Application Correction Window for WBJEE 2025 Closes Today- Know Editable Fields Here

Summary Candidates who registered for the exam can make changes in their WBJEE 2025 application form through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in According to the official schedule, the correction window for the WBJEE 2025 application will remain open from February 25 to 27

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the application correction window for the WBJEE 2025 today, February 27. Candidates who registered for the exam can make changes in their WBJEE 2025 application form through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the correction window for the WBJEE 2025 application will remain open from February 25 to 27. Candidates can edit all the details in the WBJEE application form except their name, parent's name, domicile and date of birth. The board will not accept any email queries regarding WBJEE 225 application corrections.

“The Board will not entertain any request for any correction under any circumstances beyond the correction period. Also, the Board will not make any corrections on behalf of any candidate,” read the official information.

The WBJEE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on April 27 at multiple exam centres across the state. The exam will have two papers. WBJEE 2025 Paper 1 (Mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2025 Application: Steps to edit

Visit the official website at wbjee.nic.in On the homepage, find the “Examination” tab and select “WBJEE” from the dropdown menu Click on the WBJEE 2025 application form correction link under the candidate activity section Enter the required login credentials, including the application number and password Choose the option to edit the application form and make the required changes Review the changes and save the updated information