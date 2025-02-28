Application correction window for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination opens on tbjee.nic.in

Summary Candidates who wish to make necessary changes in their application can do so through the correction window on tbjee.nic.in The examination will be conducted in three shifts on April 23, 2025, while the admit cards can be downloaded from the second week of April 2025

The application correction window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) has opened on the official website of Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on its official website. Candidates who wish to make necessary changes in their application can do so through the correction window on tbjee.nic.in.

Candidates can make corrections in their applications till March 5.

The examination will be conducted in three shifts on April 23, 2025, while the admit cards can be downloaded from the second week of April 2025.

The board will release the model answer keys on April 30 and candidates can raise their objections against the provisional answer keys till May 7, 2025.

How to make corrections TJEE in application?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 3: Make necessary corrections in your application

Step 4: Submit the application and take a printout