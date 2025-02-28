TJEE 2025

Application correction window for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination opens on tbjee.nic.in

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Feb 2025
19:11 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to make necessary changes in their application can do so through the correction window on tbjee.nic.in
The examination will be conducted in three shifts on April 23, 2025, while the admit cards can be downloaded from the second week of April 2025

The application correction window for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) has opened on the official website of Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) on its official website. Candidates who wish to make necessary changes in their application can do so through the correction window on tbjee.nic.in.

Candidates can make corrections in their applications till March 5.

The examination will be conducted in three shifts on April 23, 2025, while the admit cards can be downloaded from the second week of April 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board will release the model answer keys on April 30 and candidates can raise their objections against the provisional answer keys till May 7, 2025.

How to make corrections TJEE in application?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 3: Make necessary corrections in your application

Step 4: Submit the application and take a printout

Last updated on 28 Feb 2025
19:13 PM
TJEE 2025
Similar stories
Representative Image
JKSSB

JKSSB to fill 293 Junior Engineer positions! Check Eligibility, Know how to apply

MP SET 2024

MP SET Results 2024 for Select Subjects Out: How to Download Result

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

SSC GD 2025

Staff Selection Commission Releases SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2024- Know Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
JKSSB

JKSSB to fill 293 Junior Engineer positions! Check Eligibility, Know how to apply

MP SET 2024

MP SET Results 2024 for Select Subjects Out: How to Download Result

Amity University

Amity University Kolkata to Host Amiphoria 2025 – A Grand Fusion of Talent and Cele. . .

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released at sbi.co.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Hult Prize

Hult Prize JU 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Impact

SSC GD 2025

Staff Selection Commission Releases SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2024- Know Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality