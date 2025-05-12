AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Supplementary Exams OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Students appearing for the supplementary exams can download their hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in According to the schedule, the AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 will be conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education issued the hall ticket for AP SSC Supplementary Examinations 2025. Students appearing for the supplementary exams can download their hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025 will be conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025. Registrations began from April 24 to April 30, 2025. Students who missed the deadline can still apply with a late fee of Rs 50 between May 1 to May 18, 2025.

The BSEAP declared the Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 results on April 23, 2025. A total of 6,14,459 candidates had appeared in the Class 10 examinations this year of which 4,98,585 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.41%

AP SSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to download AP SSC Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket Enter the credentials to log in and submit Check your admit card displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout for further use

AP SSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025: Direct Link