AP SSC Board Class 10 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at bse.ap.gov.in- Read Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Mar 2025
17:13 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates appearing for the exam will now be able to download the AP SSC 2025 admit cards available through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
According to the schedule, the AP SSC Board Class 10 exams will begin on March 17 to 31

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) published the AP SSC Board Class 10 admit cards 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam will now be able to download the AP SSC 2025 admit cards available through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the AP SSC Board Class 10 exams will begin on March 17 to 31.

The official notice reads, “Please note that your SSC Public Examinations, March 2025 Hall Tickets will be available for download from 2 pm on March 3, 2025. You can access them through: Your school login on the official BSE AP websitebse.ap.gov.in or Mana Mithra, the Government of AP's WhatsApp service (9552300009), by selecting Educational services and providing your application number/child ID and date of birth.” AP education Minister Lokesh Nara announced through X (formerly Twitter).

AP SSC Class 10 Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the AP board’s official website- bse.ap.gov.in
  2. Fink SSC hall tickets 2025 available on homepage
  3. Schools can use their unique school code and password to access
  4. Enter other details such as the student’s name and date of birth
  5. Verify all the details, click on 'Submit' to view and download the hall ticket
  6. Take a printout of the AP SSC admit card for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 03 Mar 2025
17:14 PM
