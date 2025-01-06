Andhra Pradesh

AP SBTET Diploma, Pharmacy Results 2024 OUT- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2025
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh declared the results of the Diploma and Pharmacy examinations held in October/November, 2024. Students who have appeared for the examination can check these results at the official website- sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/.

The results for the Diploma C16, C20, and Pharmacy ER-91, ER-2020 for the October/November 2024 exams are now available. These exams were conducted for regular and backlog students in C23, C20 and C16 1st Year, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Semesters) were held in October and November 2024. After completing the evaluation process, the board has activated the direct link for students to access their results.

AP SBTET Diploma, Pharmacy Results 2024: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website of the board- sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/
  2. Open the result link for your course – ‘Diploma C16, C20 ON-2024 Results’, ‘Pharmacy ON-2024 results’ or ‘Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results’, as required
  3. Enter your pin number and select the semester name from the dropdown menu.
  4. Submit the details and check your result on the next page

AP SBTET Diploma, Pharmacy Results 2024: Direct Link

