AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at polycetap.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh released the Hall Tickets for 2025 Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET). Candidates registered for the POLYCET 2025 exam will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET exam is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. POLYCET-2025 will be conducted at nearly 500 examination centres across 69 towns/cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The online registration for AP POLYCET 2025 commenced on March 12, 2025, and ended on April 17, 2025.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in Click on the print hall ticket at the home page Enter tenth exam hall ticket number/mobile number, followed by entering tenth passing or appearing year and captcha Click on View & print AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for further reference

