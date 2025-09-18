AP PGCET 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Web Option Entry Extended! Check Revised Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Sep 2025
14:11 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates seeking admission into MTech and MPharm programmes can now fill in their preferred college and course choices on the official website — pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in
The academic session for PGECET-based admissions is set to commence on September 29

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has announced an extension for the Phase 1 web option entry of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 counselling process. Candidates seeking admission into MTech and MPharm programmes can now fill in their preferred college and course choices on the official website — pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in — till September 21, 2025.

The university has also provided an opportunity for candidates to edit their previously submitted web options. The editing window will be available on September 22, allowing candidates to make final changes before the allotment process begins. This flexibility aims to ensure that candidates can make well-informed decisions based on their preferences and eligibility.

According to the official counselling schedule, the seat allotment results will be published on September 26, 2025. Candidates who receive allotments must report to their respective colleges between September 26 and 29 to complete the admission process. Reporting involves presenting the allotment letter along with required original documents for verification. The academic session for PGECET-based admissions is set to commence on September 29.

Admission to MTech and MPharm courses through AP PGECET 2025 will be based on candidates’ merit ranks, availability of seats, and choices entered during the web option entry process. Candidates who fail to report within the stipulated dates may risk losing their allotted seats.

In a recent update on the official website, APSCHE confirmed the inclusion of four additional institutions in the Phase 1 counselling list. These are Kakinada Institute of Technological Sciences, Sri Vasavi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Viswanadha Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and RAOs College of Pharmacy. Their inclusion comes as a result of recent court directives and ensures broader access to PG professional education in the state.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website regularly and carefully following the instructions provided by the counselling authority to avoid missing critical deadlines.

Last updated on 18 Sep 2025
AP PGCET 2025 Counselling
