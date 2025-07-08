AP NEET UG Provisional Rank List 2025 For Medical, Dental Courses Issued- Check Details Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the national eligibility test can download the rank list through the official website- drntr.uhsap.in The university has also issued cut-off marks for eligibility to UG medical and dental courses at various institutions across the state for the academic session 2025-26

The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh issued the provisional rank list for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 for admission to various undergraduate medical and dental courses. Candidates who appeared for the national eligibility test can download the rank list through the official website- drntr.uhsap.in

Candidates who have been allotted ranks in the AP NEET UG 2025 provisional merit list are eligible to appear for the counselling rounds for admission to various colleges and institutions across the state.

The university has also issued cut-off marks for eligibility to UG medical and dental courses at various institutions across the state for the academic session 2025-26. The final merit list for NEET UG 2025 will be released soon after submission of online applications and verification of the documents for counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2025: Steps to check

Go to the official website at drntr.unsap.in Click on the notification section on the homepage Search for AP NEET Rank List 2025 A new PDF window will appear on the screen Check and download the AP NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2025

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.