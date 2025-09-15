Andhra Pradesh

AP Mega DSC 2025 Final Selection List Released for 16,347 Teaching Posts at apdsc.apcfss.in- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
16:33 PM

File Image

The large-scale recruitment drive aims to strengthen the teaching workforce in government schools across Andhra Pradesh

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh has officially released the AP Mega DSC Selection List 2025, marking a crucial step in the recruitment of thousands of teaching professionals across the state. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the final merit list on the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

This year, the selection list has been announced for a total of 16,347 vacancies, covering a wide range of teaching positions. These include School Assistants (SAs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), and Physical Education Teachers (PETs), among others. The large-scale recruitment drive aims to strengthen the teaching workforce in government schools across Andhra Pradesh.

The written examination for the AP DSC was successfully conducted on July 6, 2025. Shortly after the exam, the provisional answer key was released, followed by an objection window to allow candidates to raise concerns. Based on the feedback received, the final answer key was issued, paving the way for the declaration of the Mega DSC Results 2025 on August 11, 2025.

Candidates who wish to view the final selection list can do so by visiting the official website. On the homepage, they must click on the link titled “AP DSC - 2025 Selection List”, then navigate through the list according to their post and zone/district. The list can be downloaded in PDF format, and applicants are advised to take a printout for their records and future reference during the joining process.

For further updates or assistance, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official portal at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment
