AP ECET Counselling 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Web Option Open Till July 10

Summary Candidates who are interested in applying for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses can find the link through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in As per the official schedule, the web options can be exercised from July 7 to July 10, 2025

The Directorate of Technical Education and APSCHE will close the registration window for AP ECET Counselling 2025 on July 8, 2025. All those candidates who are interested in applying for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses can find the link through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the official schedule, the web options can be exercised from July 7 to July 10, 2025. The change of web options for the candidates can be done on July 11, 2025. Once freezed, the candidates cannot modify their options further.

The Directorate will declare the AP ECET seat allotment result on July 13, 2025. Candidates can self report to the allotted colleges from July 14 to July 17, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP ECET Counselling 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Click on AP ECET 2025 Counselling registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once registration is done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600