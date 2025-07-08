AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Web Option Open Till July 10

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2025
18:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who are interested in applying for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses can find the link through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in
As per the official schedule, the web options can be exercised from July 7 to July 10, 2025

The Directorate of Technical Education and APSCHE will close the registration window for AP ECET Counselling 2025 on July 8, 2025. All those candidates who are interested in applying for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses can find the link through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the official schedule, the web options can be exercised from July 7 to July 10, 2025. The change of web options for the candidates can be done on July 11, 2025. Once freezed, the candidates cannot modify their options further.

The Directorate will declare the AP ECET seat allotment result on July 13, 2025. Candidates can self report to the allotted colleges from July 14 to July 17, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP ECET Counselling 2025: Steps to register

Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Click on AP ECET 2025 Counselling registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

4. Once registration is done, login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600

Last updated on 08 Jul 2025
18:36 PM
AP ECET 2025 Counselling
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Releases 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025- Read Details

NEET UG

AP NEET UG Provisional Rank List 2025 For Medical, Dental Courses Issued- Check Detai. . .

Delhi University (DU)

University of Delhi Begins DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 Registration- Apply Before Ju. . .

Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI)

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result OUT at icmai.in- Check Toppers List Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Releases 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025- Read Details

NEET UG

AP NEET UG Provisional Rank List 2025 For Medical, Dental Courses Issued- Check Detai. . .

IISWBM Calcutta

IISWBM Launches Golden Jubilee MBA Batch with Industry Leaders and Insightful Dialogu. . .

Delhi University (DU)

University of Delhi Begins DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 Registration- Apply Before Ju. . .

Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI)

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Result OUT at icmai.in- Check Toppers List Inside

MBBS students

SC refuses to hear MBBS student's plea against termination of admission, asks him to . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality