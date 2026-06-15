AIIMS NORCET 10 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Declared; Check Verification Details

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has published the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 seat allotment result for 2026. Candidates who participated in the seat allocation process can now check their allotment status through the official AIIMS examination portal.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has published the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 seat allotment result for 2026. Candidates who participated in the seat allocation process can now check their allotment status through the official AIIMS examination portal.

The seat allocation result has been published for candidates who successfully qualified in NORCET 10 Stage II and completed the process of submitting their preferred institution choices. Based on merit, category, and preferences exercised by candidates, AIIMS has allotted seats across participating institutions.

Candidates who have received an allotment have been instructed to complete the seat acceptance and confirmation process within the prescribed timeline. Authorities have warned that failure to confirm the allotted seat before the deadline will lead to cancellation of candidature. Aspirants are therefore advised to carefully review their allotment status and complete all required formalities without delay.

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AIIMS has also clarified that candidates claiming reservation benefits under categories such as Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) must produce valid supporting certificates during document verification. Any candidate unable to furnish the required category documents at the verification stage will face cancellation of candidature.

To access the NORCET 10 seat allotment result, candidates need to visit the official website and navigate to the recruitment section. Under the NORCET tab, applicants can locate the seat allocation result link and download the PDF containing the allotment list. Candidates can then search for their roll number in the document to identify the institution allotted to them.

The document verification process forms a crucial stage of recruitment and appointment. Candidates reporting for verification will be required to present several original documents along with supporting certificates. These include the NORCET 10 Stage II result, online registration slip bearing the candidate’s signature, admit cards of both Stage I and Stage II examinations, proof of date of birth, educational qualification certificates, and valid identification documents.

Candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to submit caste or category certificates wherever applicable. Similarly, PwBD candidates must produce disability certificates in the prescribed format. Those currently employed in Central Government, State Government, Public Sector Banks, or Public Sector Undertakings will also need to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer.

In addition, nursing candidates must furnish their Registration Certificate as a Grade “A” Nurse or Midwife issued by the State Nursing Council or Indian Nursing Council. Diploma holders under the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) stream are required to provide experience certificates clearly mentioning the duration of service and the bed strength of the hospital where they worked. Participating AIIMS institutions and hospitals may also request additional documents wherever necessary.

The NORCET 10 examination was conducted on May 12, 2026, as part of the recruitment process for Nursing Officer positions across various AIIMS institutions and other participating healthcare organizations.