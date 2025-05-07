AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow- Know Admit Card Release Date

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2025
17:41 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered themselves for AP EAPCET can check the application form and make corrections through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
According to the schedule, the AP EAMCET 2025 correction window will close on May 8, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) opened the AP EAMCET 2025 correction window on May 6, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for AP EAPCET can check the application form and make corrections through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the AP EAMCET 2025 correction window will close on May 8, 2025. The hall ticket will be released on May 12, 2025 and the last date of submission of online applications with late fee of Rs 10000 is May 16, 2025.

The AP EAMCET will be held on May 19- 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, and the Engineering stream exam will be held on May 21- 27, 2025, in two sessions every day, i.e. 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM.

AP EAMCET 2025 Correction Window: Steps to make changes

  1. Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on AP EAMCET 2025 correction window link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed
  5. Make changes in the application form and click on submit
  6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

AP EAMCET 2025 Correction Window: Direct Link

Last updated on 07 May 2025
17:42 PM
AP EAMCET APSCHE
