AP SSC Class 10

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh Issues AP SSC Model Question Papers 2026- Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Aug 2025
12:59 PM

File Image

Summary
Students appearing for AP SSC board exams 2026 can check the subject-wise AP SSC model question papers 2026 on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in
AP 10th board exams 2026 will be conducted for six subjects including 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, mathematics, science, social science

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh released the model question papers, blue prints, and weightage for all subjects of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 for the academic session 2025-26. Students appearing for AP SSC board exams 2026 can check the subject-wise AP SSC model question papers 2026 on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

AP 10th board exams 2026 will be conducted for six subjects including 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, mathematics, science, social science. Each paper will be held for a duration of three hours and 15 minutes, carrying a total of 100 marks.

AP SSC Model Paper 2026: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on SSC Public Examination 2026 Model Question Papers, Blue Prints and Weightage Tables
  3. A new page will be opened displaying the subjects and download link
  4. Download and save the AP SSC model papers 2026

The AP SSC model papers 2026 will help examinees get ready with their preparation and gain confidence in attempting the questions. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Aug 2025
13:00 PM
AP SSC Class 10 Board Exam class 10 exams
