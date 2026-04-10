Anna University

Anna University Extends TANCET, CEETA PG 2026 Registration Deadline; Check Last Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2026
20:54 PM

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Summary
According to the revised schedule, the CEETA PG 2026 examination will be conducted on May 10 in a single session from 10 am to 12 noon
TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by colleges in Tamil Nadu, while CEETA PG is held for admission to postgraduate engineering and architecture courses such as ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlanning

Anna University has extended the registration deadline for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission – Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2026 to April 15. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

According to the revised schedule, the CEETA PG 2026 examination will be conducted on May 10 in a single session from 10 am to 12 noon. Meanwhile, the TANCET 2026 exam will be held on May 9 in two sessions, with the MBA exam scheduled from 10 am to 12 noon and the MCA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

As per the fee structure, candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu and reserved categories including SC, SCA, and ST are required to pay ₹500 as the application fee. For all other candidates, the fee is ₹1,000.

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TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by colleges in Tamil Nadu, while CEETA PG is held for admission to postgraduate engineering and architecture courses such as ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlanning.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues and ensure eligibility for the entrance examinations.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2026
20:55 PM
Anna University TANCET 2025 CEETA PG
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