AP PGECET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Out; Objection Window Open

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access the provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet through cets.apsche.ap.gov.in The university has also opened the objection window for candidates dissatisfied with the provisional key. Students can challenge any answer by paying a fee of Rs 300 per question

Andhra University has released the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2026 on the official examination portal.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access the provisional answer key, question paper and response sheet through cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To download the AP PGECET 2026 answer key PDF, candidates are required to log in using their registration number, PGECET hall ticket number and registered mobile number.

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The university has also opened the objection window for candidates dissatisfied with the provisional key. Students can challenge any answer by paying a fee of Rs 300 per question. The last date to submit objections is May 8, 2026.

The AP PGECET 2026 examination was conducted from April 28 to April 30 in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres in Andhra Pradesh. The exam was held in two shifts each day — from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

AP PGECET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission into postgraduate professional courses including ME, MTech, MArch and MPharmacy programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

The final answer key and result are expected to be released after evaluation of objections submitted by candidates.