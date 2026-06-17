Andhra Pradesh Revises Muharram School Holiday Schedule for 2026; Check Official Notice

Summary The changes were notified through Government Orders (G.O.Rt.No.1176 and G.O.Rt.No.1177) issued on June 15, 2026, amending the state's previously announced holiday calendar Officials said the revision follows updated calculations indicating that the 9th day of Muharram is expected to fall on June 25, while Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram, is likely to be marked on June 26

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the Muharram holiday schedule for 2026, changing the dates of both optional and general holidays in line with updated lunar calendar assessments and recommendations from the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board.

The changes were notified through Government Orders (G.O.Rt.No.1176 and G.O.Rt.No.1177) issued on June 15, 2026, amending the state's previously announced holiday calendar.

According to the revised schedule, the optional holiday that was earlier scheduled for June 16 has been shifted to June 25, while the general holiday initially notified for June 25 will now be observed on June 26.

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Officials said the revision follows updated calculations indicating that the 9th day of Muharram is expected to fall on June 25, while Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram, is likely to be marked on June 26.

The government stated that the changes were made to ensure that official holidays coincide with the expected dates of religious observance. The revised orders replace the earlier notifications published in the state holiday calendar and will be incorporated into the official gazette records.

Educational institutions across the state have been asked to follow the updated holiday schedule. Schools are expected to revise their academic calendars and make necessary adjustments to examinations, attendance plans and other administrative activities to avoid disruptions during the observance period.

The revised notification applies to government and aided educational institutions and is aimed at ensuring uniform implementation of the holiday schedule across districts.

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar year and is one of the most significant months in the Islamic calendar. The 10th day, known as Ashura, is observed by Muslim communities across the world through religious gatherings and commemorative events.

With the revised dates now officially notified, schools and government offices across Andhra Pradesh are expected to align their schedules with the updated Muharram holiday calendar.