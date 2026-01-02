AP SET 2025 Registration and Exam Schedule Announced - Check Key Dates and Application Fee

Summary The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the application schedule for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2025. Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility conditions and application guidelines before proceeding with the registration process.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the application schedule for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2025, conducted for the recruitment and promotion of lecturers and assistant professors in state universities and degree colleges. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, which is the conducting authority for AP SET 2025, will commence the registration process from January 9, 2026.

Eligible candidates will be able to submit their AP SET 2025 application forms through the official websites at apset.net.in and andhrauniversity.edu.in. Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility conditions and application guidelines before proceeding with the registration process.

In terms of application fees, candidates belonging to the General category will be required to pay Rs 1,600 as the registration fee. For candidates from Backward Classes (BC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the application fee has been fixed at ₹1,300. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the Scheduled Tribe (ST), the third gender, and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories will have to pay ₹900. The application fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must possess a master’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a university recognised by the UGC. General category candidates are required to have secured at least 55 per cent marks, while those from reserved categories must have a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The notification also clarifies that there is no age limit to appear for the AP SET examination. Additionally, candidates who have completed a PhD are eligible for relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks, as per the prescribed norms.

According to the official notification, the AP SET 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test on March 28 and March 29. The examination will be held in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines 2023 and is meant for determining eligibility for recruitment and promotion of lecturers and assistant professors in universities and degree colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

The AP SET 2025 examination will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will assess candidates on teaching and research aptitude, while Paper 2 will include subject-specific questions chosen by the applicant. The test will be conducted across 30 different subjects, providing candidates with a wide range of disciplines to choose from based on their academic background.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official AP SET websites for further updates and detailed instructions related to the AP SET 2025 application process and examination.