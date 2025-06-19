MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Registration Begins - Check Exam Details and Key Dates

Summary
The All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced a special Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025, scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025. This special session has been introduced as part of an admission drive for the current academic year, providing fresh applicants and previous test-takers an opportunity to secure admission into leading business schools across the country.

AIMA had earlier conducted the MAT Paper-Based Test (PBT) on May 31 and another CBT session on June 8, 2025. With this additional exam date, candidates now have another chance to improve their MAT scores or apply for MBA admissions if they missed earlier sessions. The registration window for the special CBT is currently open at the official AIMA MAT website, and the last date to apply is July 14, 2025.

The special MAT CBT will be conducted in 28 cities across India, and candidates can select their preferred exam city while filling out the application form. The process to apply involves creating a login ID on the official portal, selecting exam preferences, uploading documents, and paying the application fee of ₹2,200.

Candidates must visit the AIMA MAT website, register using their name, phone number, email ID, state/city, and a chosen password, and verify their registration through an OTP. Post-registration, applicants can log in, fill in personal and academic details, choose their preferred test mode, date, and city, and upload a recent photograph and signature. Additionally, candidates can select up to five MBA colleges to which their scores can be sent directly.

The result for this special MAT CBT session will be declared by July 24, 2025. Candidates can use their scores from this exam for admission into various AICTE-approved MBA and allied programmes for the ongoing academic session.

The next phase of the MAT exams will be held in August, with the dates to be announced shortly by AIMA. Interested candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for further updates.

MAT 2025 All India Management Association AIMA Management Aptitude Test
