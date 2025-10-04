AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains Result 2025 Out - Check Link, Merit List and Qualifying Details

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 mains 2025. Candidates can check and download their AIIMS NORCET 9 stage 2 results from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 mains 2025. Candidates can check and download their AIIMS NORCET 9 stage 2 results from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The results are available for all candidates, including those who have not qualified.

The AIIMS NORCET 9 stage 2 exam was conducted on September 27, 2025, to recruit nursing officers across various AIIMS and other medical institutions. This year, a total of 13,996 candidates qualified in the mains exam, including 4,253 male and 9,743 female candidates. Out of the 19,332 candidates shortlisted for NORCET 9, these candidates have moved forward in the selection process.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Cutoff Percentages 2025

The qualifying cutoff percentages for various categories in the NORCET 9 mains exam are as follows:

UR/EWS: 50.000%

OBC: 45.000%

SC/ST: 40.000%

UR-PWBD: 45.000%

EWS-PWBD: 48.125%

OBC-PWBD: 41.667%

SC-PWBD: 37.917%

ST-PWBD: 35.833%

AIIMS has clarified that the result is provisional, and candidature will be verified during subsequent stages. Any discrepancies found at any point will lead to the cancellation of candidature.

The final seat position for allocation along with the detailed procedure will be published on October 13, 2025. Candidates will then be required to fill in their choices online between October 13 and October 20, 2025.

With the results declared and the seat allocation round set to begin, successful candidates are advised to keep track of official updates and complete the choice-filling process within the stipulated timeline.

Find the direct result link here.