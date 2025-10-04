AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains Result 2025 Out - Check Link, Merit List and Qualifying Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Oct 2025
09:24 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 mains 2025.
Candidates can check and download their AIIMS NORCET 9 stage 2 results from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 mains 2025. Candidates can check and download their AIIMS NORCET 9 stage 2 results from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The results are available for all candidates, including those who have not qualified.

The AIIMS NORCET 9 stage 2 exam was conducted on September 27, 2025, to recruit nursing officers across various AIIMS and other medical institutions. This year, a total of 13,996 candidates qualified in the mains exam, including 4,253 male and 9,743 female candidates. Out of the 19,332 candidates shortlisted for NORCET 9, these candidates have moved forward in the selection process.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Likely by Mid-October! SC Hearing Soon; Check All Updates
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Likely by Mid-October! SC Hearing Soon; Check All Updates

AIIMS NORCET 9 Cutoff Percentages 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

The qualifying cutoff percentages for various categories in the NORCET 9 mains exam are as follows:

  • UR/EWS: 50.000%
  • OBC: 45.000%
  • SC/ST: 40.000%
  • UR-PWBD: 45.000%
  • EWS-PWBD: 48.125%
  • OBC-PWBD: 41.667%
  • SC-PWBD: 37.917%
  • ST-PWBD: 35.833%

AIIMS has clarified that the result is provisional, and candidature will be verified during subsequent stages. Any discrepancies found at any point will lead to the cancellation of candidature.

The final seat position for allocation along with the detailed procedure will be published on October 13, 2025. Candidates will then be required to fill in their choices online between October 13 and October 20, 2025.

With the results declared and the seat allocation round set to begin, successful candidates are advised to keep track of official updates and complete the choice-filling process within the stipulated timeline.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 04 Oct 2025
09:25 AM
AIIMS NORCET 2025 All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Result
Similar stories
BSc

BSc Admissions 2025: Agriculture Now Accepted as Intermediate Subject Under ICAR Quot. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out, Final Result Today - Direct Link

NEET PG 2025

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Reopens - Eligibility and Barred Candidates . . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Released - Admit Card and Latest Exam Up. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BSc

BSc Admissions 2025: Agriculture Now Accepted as Intermediate Subject Under ICAR Quot. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out, Final Result Today - Direct Link

NEET PG 2025

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Reopens - Eligibility and Barred Candidates . . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Released - Admit Card and Latest Exam Up. . .

MAHA TET

MAHA TET 2025 Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date and Registration Ste. . .

SSC job aspirants

Staff Selection Commission Begins SSC Head Constable 2025 Registration- Link to Apply. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality