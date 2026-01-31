AMU

Aligarh Muslim University Begins Registration For Admission to UG, PG Courses; Entrance Exam Schedule Here

File Image

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will start the registration process for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and professional programmes from February 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can fill out the AMU application form online through the official website: amucontrollerexams.com.

The application fee ranges from Rs 750 to Rs 1,050, depending on the programme.

Entrance Exam Schedule

Undergraduate Programmes:

  • BA (Hons): April 12 and 19, 2026
  • BTech, BArch, BBA: April 19, 2026
  • Senior Secondary School (Science Stream), Diploma in Engineering, Humanities and Commerce Stream, and Bridge Courses for equivalent 10+2 qualifications: April 26, 2026

Postgraduate Programmes:

  • Entrance tests for MBA, MBA (International Business), MBA (Islamic Banking & Finance), MBA (Financial Management), MBA (Tourism & Travel Management), MBA (Insurance & Risk Management), MBA (Human Resource Management), MBA (Hospital Administration), Master of Public Health (MPH), and Master in Social Welfare (MSW) will be conducted on June 7, 2026.
  • The BEd entrance test will also be held on the same date.

AMU Admission 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the AMU application process:

  1. Visit the official website: amucontrollerexams.com
  2. Register by providing basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, Aadhaar number, and create a password
  3. Log in using the registered email ID and password
  4. Select the preferred programme or specialisation
  5. Fill in the application form with personal and educational details
  6. Upload the required scanned documents
  7. Review all information carefully and pay the application fee

AMU has advised candidates to ensure all details are accurate before submission, as incorrect information may lead to rejection of the application.

