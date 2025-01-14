AISSEE 2025 Registration Last Date Extended by NTA - Check important dates, How to apply

The registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can submit their applications online at exams.nta.ac.in
The last date for the submission of the AISSEE 2025 application has been extended to January 23, 2025 and candidates can submit the examination fee till January 24, 2025.
Following the conclusion of the application process, candidates will be provided the opportunity to make certain corrections in their applications. These include gender, date of birth, category, medium, father's name and mother's name.
No changes can be made to the candidate's name, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent and correspondence address and exam city.
Application fee
General candidates/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC (NCL) - Rs 800
SC/ST - Rs 650
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE
Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage
Step 3: Register yourselef if you are a new user
Step 4: Login to your account by providing login credentials
Step 5: Fill up the application form
Step 6: Pay application fee
Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout