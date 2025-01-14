AISSEE 2025 Registration Last Date Extended by NTA - Check important dates, How to apply

Summary Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can submit their applications online at exams.nta.ac.in The last date for the submission of the AISSEE 2025 application has been extended to January 23, 2025 and candidates can submit the examination fee till January 24, 2025

The registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can submit their applications online at exams.nta.ac.in

The last date for the submission of the AISSEE 2025 application has been extended to January 23, 2025 and candidates can submit the examination fee till January 24, 2025.

Following the conclusion of the application process, candidates will be provided the opportunity to make certain corrections in their applications. These include gender, date of birth, category, medium, father's name and mother's name.

No changes can be made to the candidate's name, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent and correspondence address and exam city.

Application fee

General candidates/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC (NCL) - Rs 800

SC/ST - Rs 650

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourselef if you are a new user

Step 4: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout