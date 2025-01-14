aissee

AISSEE 2025 Registration Last Date Extended by NTA - Check important dates, How to apply

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jan 2025
20:06 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can submit their applications online at exams.nta.ac.in
The last date for the submission of the AISSEE 2025 application has been extended to January 23, 2025 and candidates can submit the examination fee till January 24, 2025

The registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have not yet registered themselves can submit their applications online at exams.nta.ac.in

The last date for the submission of the AISSEE 2025 application has been extended to January 23, 2025 and candidates can submit the examination fee till January 24, 2025.

Following the conclusion of the application process, candidates will be provided the opportunity to make certain corrections in their applications. These include gender, date of birth, category, medium, father's name and mother's name.

ADVERTISEMENT

No changes can be made to the candidate's name, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent and correspondence address and exam city.

Application fee

General candidates/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC (NCL) - Rs 800

SC/ST - Rs 650

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourselef if you are a new user

Step 4: Login to your account by providing login credentials

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
20:10 PM
aissee
Similar stories
Representative Image
NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Registration to begin on this date - Know how to register, important dates

UKPSC

UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed- Download Admit Card Here

NEET PG 2024

Registration Deadline for Tripura NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Extended: Steps to Register

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Timetable for Foundation, Inter, Final OUT- Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
NEST 2025

NEST 2025 Registration to begin on this date - Know how to register, important dates

The event will commence on January 15 and will witness participation by students from 250 schools across Eastern India
BrightMinds 2025

BrightMinds by The Telegraph Online Edugraph to unleash creative potential in youngst. . .

Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata hosted international conference on Applied Algorithms.
Heritage Institute of Technology

Global Experts Gather at Heritage Institute of Technology for Applied Algorithms Even. . .

UKPSC

UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed- Download Admit Card Here

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

Global Research Synergy: IIT(ISM) Dhanbad & UiT Norway Unveil SEER & Bioscopy Project. . .

NEET PG 2024

Registration Deadline for Tripura NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Extended: Steps to Register