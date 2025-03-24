Airports Authority of India
Airports Authority of India begins Applications For Recruitment of Consultant Posts- Eligibility Here
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) invites applications for the recruitment of Consultant (Land Management) for a period of one year on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment need to send their applications via email at chqrectt@aai.aero.
As per the schedule, the deadline to submit applications is till April 2, 2025. To be eligible, the applicant should be maximum 65 years as on 02.04.2025 i.e. last date for submission of application. Applicants must note that a consolidated fixed monthly honorarium of Rs.75,000 all-inclusive will be provided.
AAI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Details
