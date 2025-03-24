Airports Authority of India

Airports Authority of India begins Applications For Recruitment of Consultant Posts- Eligibility Here

Posted on 24 Mar 2025
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) invites applications for the recruitment of Consultant (Land Management) for a period of one year on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment need to send their applications via email at chqrectt@aai.aero.

As per the schedule, the deadline to submit applications is till April 2, 2025. To be eligible, the applicant should be maximum 65 years as on 02.04.2025 i.e. last date for submission of application. Applicants must note that a consolidated fixed monthly honorarium of Rs.75,000 all-inclusive will be provided.

AAI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Details

  1. Officers retired from the services of Airports Authority of India (AAI) as DGM/Jt. GM (E-6/E-7 level), who have worked either in Land Management/ Cargo/ Civil Engg. / Commercial / Law / Finance Directorates with minimum experience of 10 years.
  2. Before engaging as consultant, a one-month cooling period is essential after superannuation.
  3. Candidates who as a consultant have already completed 5 years cumulative period in AAI on contract basis, will not be eligible to apply for further engagement as Consultant in AAI.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

