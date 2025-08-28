AAI Recruitment 2025

AAI JE Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Open at aai.aero- Eligibility Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Aug 2025
15:03 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website aai.aero
The application deadline for AAI JE recruitment 2025 is September 27

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) commenced the registration process for the recruitment of Junior Executive post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website aai.aero.

This recruitment is being conducted for 976 vacancies. The application deadline for AAI JE recruitment 2025 is September 27. A valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE score (2024 or 2025) is required to apply for this recruitment drive.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

2. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

3. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

4. Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

5. Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

AAI Junior Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

AAI Junior Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero
  2. On the home page, click on the link to register for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025
  3. Enter the details to register yourself
  4. Login to your account
  5. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee
  6. Review the application and submit
  7. Download the confirmation page
  8. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Last updated on 28 Aug 2025
15:03 PM
AAI Recruitment 2025 Airports Authority of India (AAI)
Similar stories
Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Sub-Inspector Exam Over Paper Leak, RPSC Inv. . .

NEET PG

NEET PG 2025 Aspirants Move Supreme Court Over Marking Discrepancies, Seek Transparen. . .

BPSC

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration for 935 Vacancies Begins at bpsc.bihar.gov.i. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Registration Begins at gate2026.iitg.ac.in - Direct Link and Major Changes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Sub-Inspector Exam Over Paper Leak, RPSC Inv. . .

NEET PG

NEET PG 2025 Aspirants Move Supreme Court Over Marking Discrepancies, Seek Transparen. . .

BPSC

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration for 935 Vacancies Begins at bpsc.bihar.gov.i. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Registration Begins at gate2026.iitg.ac.in - Direct Link and Major Changes

NIOS

NIOS Practical Exams 2025 For Class 10, 12 from Sept 12; Hall Tickets Soon

TSCHE

TSCHE Extends TS PGECET 2025 Round 1 Web Option Entry Deadline; MPharm, PharmD Counse. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality