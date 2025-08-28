AAI JE Recruitment 2025 Registration Window Open at aai.aero- Eligibility Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website aai.aero The application deadline for AAI JE recruitment 2025 is September 27

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) commenced the registration process for the recruitment of Junior Executive post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at the official website aai.aero.

This recruitment is being conducted for 976 vacancies. The application deadline for AAI JE recruitment 2025 is September 27. A valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE score (2024 or 2025) is required to apply for this recruitment drive.

AAI JE recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Junior Executive (Architecture): 11 posts

2. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Civil): 199 posts

3. Junior Executive (Engineering‐ Electrical): 208 posts

4. Junior Executive (Electronics): 527 posts

5. Junior Executive (Information Technology): 31 posts

AAI Junior Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

AAI Junior Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero On the home page, click on the link to register for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Enter the details to register yourself Login to your account Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee Review the application and submit Download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference