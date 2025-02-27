AIMA MAT February 2025 Exam: Register for Paper-Based Test by March 2- Details here

Summary The MAT February 2025 Paper-Based Test (PBT) will be held on March 9, and candidates can download their admit cards from March 5, 5:00 PM onwards 2nd March is the last date to register for the MAT Paper-Based Test (PBT)

The registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February 2025 Paper-Based Test (PBT) is closing soon, with the last date to apply set for March 2. Conducted by the All India Management Association (AIMA), MAT has been a trusted and widely accepted national-level entrance exam for over 35 years, offering aspirants access to 600+ business schools across India. With over 40 lakh candidates having taken MAT to date, the exam continues to be a premier choice for students seeking admission to MBA and PGDM programs.

MAT provides access to 20,000+ management seats across the country. Some of the top B-schools participating in MAT February 2025 include the School of Business & Management - Christ University (Bengaluru), Delhi School of Business (New Delhi), BIMTECH (Noida), XIME (Kochi), Calcutta Business School (Kolkata), Dr. D.Y. Patil B-School (Pune), and NERIM Group of Institutions (Guwahati). In addition, AIMA has recently expanded its partnerships with leading institutions across North, East, West, and South India, strengthening its network in management education.

With the changing landscape of business and education, AIMA introduced MAT 2.0 in May 2024, an evolved version of the exam that incorporates newer segments like current business and economic trends. This modernized approach ensures that MAT remains aligned with contemporary industry needs and evolving educational standards.

The MAT February 2025 Paper-Based Test (PBT) will be held on March 9, and candidates can download their admit cards from March 5, 5:00 PM onwards. The MAT February 2025 results will be available by the last week of March on the official MAT website, where candidates can download their scorecards via their applicant dashboard at https://mat.aima.in/.

The eligibility criteria remain open to graduates in any discipline, with final-year students also eligible to apply. The application fee for a single MAT mode is Rs 2100, and candidates can opt for an additional test mode by paying an extra Rs1500.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to complete their registrations before the March 2 deadline by visiting https://mat.aima.in/.