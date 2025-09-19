AIMA Releases MAT 2025 Admit Card for PBT on September 21 - Steps and Exam Guidelines

Summary The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 Paper-Based Test (PBT). Candidates registered for the September session PBT, scheduled for September 21, 2025, can now download their hall tickets from the official website — mat.aima.in.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2025 Paper-Based Test (PBT). Candidates registered for the September session PBT, scheduled for September 21, 2025, can now download their hall tickets from the official website — mat.aima.in.

The MAT 2025 admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall. It contains key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, and venue. A coloured printout of the admit card must be carried to the examination centre, as digital copies will not be accepted.

How to download MAT 2025 PBT Admit Card

Visit the official MAT website: mat.aima.in.

Click on the ‘Login’ option.

Enter your application number/registered email ID and password.

Go to the ‘Admit Card’ section and select the PBT admit card option.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately report the issue to AIMA for correction.

The MAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted four times a year, serving as a gateway to over 600 B-schools across India.