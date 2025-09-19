AIIMS NORCET 9 Result Announced for Stage 1 - Check Qualifying Percentage & Merit List

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the stage 1 results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9. AIIMS has shortlisted 19,334 candidates for the NORCET 9 stage 2 exam.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the stage 1 results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9. Out of 88,902 candidates who appeared for the exam, 46,014 have qualified.

Candidates can view their results on the official AIIMS exam portal, aiimsexams.ac.in, by logging in with their candidate ID or registered mobile number and password. Around 82,660 candidates are eligible to check their scorecards.

Stage 2 Exam Details

AIIMS has shortlisted 19,334 candidates for the NORCET 9 stage 2 exam, which will be held on September 27, 2025. The city intimation slip will be released on September 20, followed by the admit card on September 24 via the official website.

NORCET 9 Cut-Off Percentiles

The exam saw varied cut-offs across categories, with the highest cut-off for the unreserved category at 90.71. The lowest cut-off percentile was recorded for the PwD category under ST candidates at 36.09.

UR - 90.7161868, 46.3380111 (PwBD)

EWS - 65.6169852, 49.1144447 (PwBD)

OBC - 75.9545125, 40.5952093 (PwBD)

SC - 73.4418098, 39.8282120 (PwBD)

ST - 66.3210743, 36.0936366 (PwBD)

The NORCET exam serves as a gateway for nursing officer recruitment across AIIMS and other participating institutions. With the stage 2 exam approaching, qualified candidates are advised to download their admit cards on time and prepare for the next round.

Find the direct result PDF link here.