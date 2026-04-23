AIIMS NORCET 10 City Intimation Slip 2026 Out for Mains Exam - Admit Card Soon

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the city intimation slip for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 10) mains examination 2026. Candidates who are set to appear for the Stage 2 exam can now access and download their city slips from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the city intimation slip for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 10) mains examination 2026. Candidates who are set to appear for the Stage 2 exam can now access and download their city slips from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, using their login credentials.

To download the AIIMS NORCET 10 mains city slip, applicants are required to log in using their user ID or registered mobile number along with their password. The city intimation slip provides candidates with information about the city where their examination centre will be located. However, details such as the exact exam venue address and reporting time will be mentioned separately on the admit card.

To download the city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official AIIMS examination website, navigate to the “Recruitments” section, and select the “Nursing Officer (NORCET-10)” link. After clicking on the “View Details” option for the city slip, candidates must enter their login credentials and submit the details. The city slip will then be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

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As per the official schedule, the NORCET 10 Stage 2 examination is slated to be conducted on April 30, 2026. The admit cards for the same are expected to be released on April 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are made available and carefully verify all the details mentioned on them.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,551 Nursing Officer vacancies across various AIIMS institutions and other participating healthcare organisations. The NORCET examination serves as a common eligibility test for recruitment not only in AIIMS institutions but also in other prominent medical establishments.

Earlier, the preliminary examination results for NORCET 10 were announced on April 17, 2026, with a total of 14,527 candidates qualifying for the Stage 2 mains examination.