AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 2 Admit Card Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exam on September 27

Posted on 24 Sep 2025
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to conduct the Stage 2 examination of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 09 on September 27, 2025. The official link to download the NORCET 9 Stage 2 admit card will be made available shortly on the AIIMS examination website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry their admit card (hall ticket) to the exam venue. In addition, they are required to present a valid government-issued photo ID — such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, voter ID, or passport — to clear the security check.

The Stage 1 results of NORCET 9 were declared on September 18, 2025, with 88,902 candidates having appeared for the test. Of these, 46,014 candidates qualified to move on to the second stage of the recruitment process.

The NORCET 9 examination is being held to fill 3,700 nursing officer vacancies across various AIIMS institutes nationwide, making it one of the most significant recruitment drives in the medical sector this year.

Amid growing attention around the examination process, AIIMS Delhi recently issued a clarification regarding allegations of a question paper leak. The institute stated that the content circulating online comprised memory-based questions recalled by candidates after the exam — a common practice among test-takers — and did not constitute any breach of examination protocol.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official AIIMS website for further updates and to download their admit cards as soon as the link becomes active.

Last updated on 24 Sep 2025
13:22 PM
