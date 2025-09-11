AIIMS NORCET 9 Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exam on September 14

Summary Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their AIIMS NORCET 9 admit card from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 3,700 nursing officer vacancies across multiple institutions

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 Preliminary Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their AIIMS NORCET 9 admit card from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

The NORCET 9 admit card contains important information including the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, category, photograph, signature, exam date, reporting time, and the address of the examination centre. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details on the hall ticket and contact AIIMS immediately in case of any discrepancies.

The AIIMS NORCET 9 exam will be conducted in two stages. The prelims exam is scheduled for September 14, 2025, followed by the main examination on September 27, 2025. Both exams will be held in online mode across various centres in the country.

This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 3,700 nursing officer vacancies across multiple institutions. These include various AIIMS institutes, as well as other prestigious hospitals such as the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), among others.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official AIIMS examination website: aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the “NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage Enter your User ID and password Submit the credentials to view your admit card Download and print a copy of the hall ticket for the examination day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without these documents.

For more updates and instructions regarding the exam, candidates should refer to the official website of AIIMS.