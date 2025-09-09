AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET 9 City Intimation Slip Issued For Prelims 2025; Exam Scheduled for Sept 14

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Sep 2025
15:42 PM

File Image

Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the city intimation slip for the upcoming Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 prelims exam. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download the city slip from the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS NORCET 9 prelims is scheduled to be held on September 14, while the mains examination will take place on September 27. The admit card for the prelims is expected to be released two days prior, on September 12.

AIIMS NORCET 9: Recruitment Details

This year’s NORCET 9 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,700 Nursing Officer vacancies across AIIMS and other affiliated institutes. This includes:

  • 3,500 initially announced vacancies
  • An additional 200 posts created for AIIMS Madurai Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS), Maidan Garhi
  • AIIMS Madurai
  • Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS), Maidan Garhi

The recruitment process is being carried out to bolster the nursing workforce in government medical institutions and ensure better healthcare delivery across the country.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Exam City Slip: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their city intimation slip:

  1. Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in
  2. Navigate to the “Recruitments” section
  3. Select “Nursing Officer (NORCET-09)”
  4. Click on “View Details” under NORCET 9
  5. Log in using your candidate credentials
  6. Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference
Last updated on 09 Sep 2025
15:45 PM
AIIMS AIIMS NORCET 2025 exam city allotment Nursing officers
