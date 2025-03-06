AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage 1 and Stage 2 Exam dates released - Check Details, Apply now

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the exam dates for the Stage 1 and Stage 2 of NORCET 8 exam for the recruitment of nursing officers. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
The application process is underway and candidates can submit their applications online by March 17, 2025.
The stage 1 prelims examination will be held on April 12, and the Stage 2 Main examination will be held on May 2, 2025. Candidates who qualify Stage 1 will be called in for Stage 2.
Application fee
General/OBC - Rs 3000
SC/ST/EWS - Rs 2400
PwD candidates will not have to pay any application fee
How to apply for AIIMS NORCET 8, 2025 Exam?
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the name of the exam
Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details
Step 5: Now log on to your account by providing login credentials
Step 6: Fill up the application form
Step 7: Pay Application fee
Step 8: Submit your application and take a printout