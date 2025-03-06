AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage 1 and Stage 2 Exam dates released - Check Details, Apply now

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Mar 2025
17:21 PM
Summary
Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in
The stage 1 prelims examination will be held on April 12, and the Stage 2 Main examination will be held on May 2, 2025. Candidates who qualify Stage 1 will be called in for Stage 2

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the exam dates for the Stage 1 and Stage 2 of NORCET 8 exam for the recruitment of nursing officers. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The application process is underway and candidates can submit their applications online by March 17, 2025.

The stage 1 prelims examination will be held on April 12, and the Stage 2 Main examination will be held on May 2, 2025. Candidates who qualify Stage 1 will be called in for Stage 2.

Application fee

General/OBC - Rs 3000

SC/ST/EWS - Rs 2400

PwD candidates will not have to pay any application fee

How to apply for AIIMS NORCET 8, 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the name of the exam

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 5: Now log on to your account by providing login credentials

Step 6: Fill up the application form

Step 7: Pay Application fee

Step 8: Submit your application and take a printout

AIIMS NORCET 2025
