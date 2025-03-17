All India Institute of Medical Sciences

AIIMS NORCET 2025: Nursing Officer Registration Ends Today- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Mar 2025
15:20 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates who have yet to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2025 stage 1 and stage 2 can submit their forms using the link given at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in
According to the schedule, the AIIMS NORCET stage 1 (prelims) examination is scheduled to take place on April 12

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to conclude the online registration-cum-application window for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET 8, 2025) today, March 17. Eligible candidates who have yet to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2025 stage 1 and stage 2 can submit their forms using the link given at the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the AIIMS NORCET stage 1 (prelims) examination is scheduled to take place on April 12. The stage 2 (mains) examination will be conducted on May 2, 2025. The preliminary examination is qualifying in nature. Those who clear this round will be called for the main examination (stage 2).

The application fee of AIIMS NORCET 2025 is Rs 3,000 for general, OBC and Rs 2,400 for SC, ST, EWS category candidates. Persons with Disabilities are not required to pay any fee.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website or can call the toll free number 1800-11-7898 (between 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM -Monday to Friday and 09:30 AM to 01:00 PM - Saturday) for any assistance about the application process.

AIIMS NORCET 2025 Registration: Direct Link

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS AIIMS NORCET 2025 Nurse
