AIIMS INI SS 2026 Result Declared for Jan Session: Subject-Wise List & Counselling Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially announced the results for the Institute of National Importance Super Speciality Entrance Test (INI-SS) for the January 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the INI SS 2026 result PDF through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, where the stage 1 result link has been activated.

AIIMS has released the results in PDF format, allowing candidates to download the document without any login credentials. The result sheet contains key details such as the candidate’s roll number, category applied under, and qualification status. Students are advised to review the information carefully to confirm their eligibility for the next stage of the admission process.

Following the declaration of the result, the counselling process will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi for candidates who have qualified. Eligible candidates must complete the registration process for counselling and subsequently fill in their preferences for the available super speciality seats. Seat allotment will take place based on the merit list and the choices submitted by candidates.

For the January 2026 session, AIIMS will conduct three rounds of counselling to allocate seats across premier institutions, including AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST. Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website for updates on counselling schedules, registration instructions, and seat allotment procedures.

