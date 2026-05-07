AIIMS INI SS July 2026 Result Declared - Check Stage 1 Merit List and Counselling Details

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI-SS) July 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based entrance test can now access and download their results through the official examination portal.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI-SS) July 2026 session Stage 1 examination. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based entrance test can now access and download their results through the official examination portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI SS 2026 entrance examination for the July session was conducted on April 25, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode for admission to various super-specialty medical programmes across premier institutes in the country. With the declaration of the Stage 1 results, shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the next phase of the admission process, which includes the departmental assessment round.

According to the official update, candidates who qualify in the CBT examination will be eligible to participate in the departmental assessment conducted by the respective institutes and departments. The final merit list and admission outcome will be prepared after completion of this assessment process.

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AIIMS releases two separate merit lists for the INI SS examination — the Common Merit List and the AIIMS Merit List. Candidates whose names appear in the AIIMS merit list are invited for the departmental assessment round based on the prescribed cutoff criteria for INI SS 2026.

To check the INI SS July 2026 result, candidates need to visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, and click on the relevant result link available on the homepage. The result is available in PDF format, and applicants can search for their roll numbers using the search function. Candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of the result for future admission-related procedures.

Following the result declaration, the counselling process for INI SS 2026 will begin. Candidates seeking admission will be required to complete online counselling registration and fill in their preferred institutes and specialisations.

Admission through the INI SS counselling process will be offered to DM, MCh, and MD (Hospital Administration) programmes at leading Institutes of National Importance, including AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram, and other participating AIIMS institutions across the country.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official AIIMS examination website for updates regarding departmental assessments, counselling schedules, seat allocation, and further admission instructions.

Find the direct merit list here.