AIIMS NORCET 10 Stage II Result 2026 Declared, Over 13000 Qualify - Check Cut Offs, Counselling Dates

Summary The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-10 result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Stage II examination can now check their qualifying status online.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-10 result 2026 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the Stage II examination can now check their qualifying status online.

The AIIMS NORCET-10 final stage examination was conducted on April 30, 2026, for recruitment to Nursing Officer posts across multiple AIIMS campuses and participating central healthcare institutions. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,551 Nursing Officer vacancies will be filled.

Along with the result, AIIMS has also published category-wise cut-off marks and the number of candidates who qualified in the examination across different categories and gender groups.

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According to the official notification issued by AIIMS, the detailed procedure and updated seat matrix for institute allocation based on NORCET rank will be released on May 20, 2026. The online choice filling process for seat allocation is scheduled to begin from May 25 and will continue till June 2, 2026, up to 5 PM.

The official notice stated that candidates are advised to regularly visit the AIIMS examination website for the latest updates regarding seat allocation and counselling procedures.

To download the AIIMS NORCET-10 result 2026, candidates need to visit the official AIIMS examination portal and click on the result link available on the homepage. After entering their roll number and submitting the details, the result PDF will appear on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and keep a printout of the result for future use.

The recruitment authority also released detailed data regarding the number of candidates qualified in the Stage II examination. A total of 13,963 candidates qualified across various categories.

Among the qualified candidates, the highest number came from the OBC category, with 6,236 candidates clearing the examination. This included 2,015 male candidates, nine male PwBD candidates, 4,186 female candidates, and 26 female PwBD candidates.

In the unreserved category, 1,905 candidates qualified, while 1,868 candidates cleared the examination under the EWS category. The SC category recorded 2,802 qualified candidates and 1,152 candidates qualified from the ST category.

Female candidates formed the majority among successful applicants, with 9,773 women qualifying in the examination compared to 4,105 male candidates. Additionally, 85 Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates qualified across categories.

As per the recruitment process, candidates who have qualified in the NORCET-10 Stage II examination will now move to the next stages, including document verification and medical examination.

Candidates must successfully complete both rounds to become eligible for inclusion in the final merit list for appointment as Nursing Officers in AIIMS institutions and other participating healthcare organisations.

AIIMS has advised candidates to stay updated through the official website for information regarding seat allocation, counselling schedules, document verification, and further recruitment procedures.

Find the direct link here.