AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025 Releases Today at aiimsexams.ac.in- Get Details Inside

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will publish the admit card for AIIMS INICET 2025 today, May 10, 2025. Candidates appearing for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, AIIMS INICET 2025 will be conducted on May 17, 2025. The final registrations and generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) for AIIMS INICET July 2025 session began on April 3, 2025, and the last date for basic registrations is April 15, 2025. The deadline for completion of application form, and making edits was April 25, 2025, and the last date of correction of rejected Images was allowed from April 16 to April 18, 2025, up to 5 PM.

AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in On the home page, go to the Academic Courses section Click on AIIMS INICET July 2025 link Enter your details to register Check the AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2025 displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further use