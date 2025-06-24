JEECUP 2025

JEECUP Counselling Schedule 2025 Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Choice Filling From June 27

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jun 2025
15:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the counselling schedule, round 1 choice-filling will start on June 27
The deadline for filling choices of courses and colleges is July 2

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh announced the schedule for JEECUP counselling 2025 for admission to diploma programmes in polytechnic institutes across the state. Interested candidates can check the dates by visiting the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, round 1 choice-filling will start on June 27. The deadline for filling choices of courses and colleges is July 2. JEECUP round 1 seat allotment result 2025 will be announced on July 3.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Round 1

1st Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): June 27 to July 2, 2025

1st Round Seat Allotment: July 3, 2025

1st Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment: July 4 to July 6, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): July 4 to July 7, 2025 (6 PM)

1st Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: July 8, 2025

Round 2

2nd Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): July 9 to July 11, 2025

2nd Round Seat Allotment: July 12, 2025

2nd Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment: July 13 to July 15, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): July 13 to July 16, 2025 (6 PM)

2nd Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: July 17, 2025

Round 3

3rd Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): July 18 to July 20, 2025

3rd Round Seat Allotment: July 21, 2025

3rd Round Fee Payment (Auto Freezed for All Candidates): July 22 to July 24, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): July 22 to July 25, 2025 (6 PM)

1st to 3rd Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: July 26, 2025

Commencement of Classes for Session 2025–26: August 1, 2025

Round 4

4th Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): July 28 to July 30, 2025

4th Round Seat Allotment: July 31, 2025

4th Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment: August 1 to August 3, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): August 1 to August 4, 2025 (6 PM)

4th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: August 5, 2025

Round 5

5th Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): August 6 to August 8, 2025

5th Round Seat Allotment: August 9, 2025

5th Round fee payment ((Auto Freezed for All Candidates): August 10 to August 12, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): August 10 to August 13, 2025 (6 PM)

5th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: August 14, 2025

JEECUP 2025 counselling will be held in two phases. Phase 1 will comprise three rounds. Phase 2 (special) will contain two rounds for reserved quota seats in minority institutions. The result was declared on June 23. The UPJEE polytechnic exam was held from June 5 to 13.

Last updated on 24 Jun 2025
16:48 PM
JEECUP 2025 Counselling
Similar stories
Counselling

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended! Know Revised Dat. . .

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates 2025 Revised- Fresh Schedule Published

SBI PO

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Begins for 541 Vacancies - Register Online at bank.sbi

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Card Shortly at jetskrau2025.com- Exam on June 29

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Dates 2025 Revised- Fresh Schedule Published

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Card Shortly at jetskrau2025.com- Exam on June 29

Counselling

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended! Know Revised Dat. . .

SBI PO

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 Begins for 541 Vacancies - Register Online at bank.sbi

NTA

NTA Issues UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 Exam- Get Direct Link to Download Here

APSCHE

AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result for Agriculture and Pharmacy Tomorrow- Details Ins. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality