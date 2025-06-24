JEECUP Counselling Schedule 2025 Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Choice Filling From June 27

Summary As per the counselling schedule, round 1 choice-filling will start on June 27 The deadline for filling choices of courses and colleges is July 2

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh announced the schedule for JEECUP counselling 2025 for admission to diploma programmes in polytechnic institutes across the state. Interested candidates can check the dates by visiting the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, round 1 choice-filling will start on June 27. The deadline for filling choices of courses and colleges is July 2. JEECUP round 1 seat allotment result 2025 will be announced on July 3.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Schedule

Round 1

1st Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): June 27 to July 2, 2025

1st Round Seat Allotment: July 3, 2025

1st Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment: July 4 to July 6, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): July 4 to July 7, 2025 (6 PM)

1st Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: July 8, 2025

Round 2

2nd Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): July 9 to July 11, 2025

2nd Round Seat Allotment: July 12, 2025

2nd Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment: July 13 to July 15, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): July 13 to July 16, 2025 (6 PM)

2nd Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: July 17, 2025

Round 3

3rd Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): July 18 to July 20, 2025

3rd Round Seat Allotment: July 21, 2025

3rd Round Fee Payment (Auto Freezed for All Candidates): July 22 to July 24, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): July 22 to July 25, 2025 (6 PM)

1st to 3rd Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: July 26, 2025

Commencement of Classes for Session 2025–26: August 1, 2025

Round 4

4th Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): July 28 to July 30, 2025

4th Round Seat Allotment: July 31, 2025

4th Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment: August 1 to August 3, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): August 1 to August 4, 2025 (6 PM)

4th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: August 5, 2025

Round 5

5th Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state): August 6 to August 8, 2025

5th Round Seat Allotment: August 9, 2025

5th Round fee payment ((Auto Freezed for All Candidates): August 10 to August 12, 2025

Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates): August 10 to August 13, 2025 (6 PM)

5th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: August 14, 2025

JEECUP 2025 counselling will be held in two phases. Phase 1 will comprise three rounds. Phase 2 (special) will contain two rounds for reserved quota seats in minority institutions. The result was declared on June 23. The UPJEE polytechnic exam was held from June 5 to 13.