AIIMS INI CET January 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared- Direct Link

The All-India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2025 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, Candidates need to report for document verification and admission by January 13, 2025, at their respective allotted institutes. Based on the choices filled by the candidates and seat availability, seats are allotted. Candidates will have to carry all the documents for verification and completion of admission.

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to download

Visit aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website Select the 'Academic Courses' option Select the 'INI-CET' link that appears on the screen The screen will display the INI CET seat allocation result 2025 Get the 2025 INI CET seat allocation PDF Download and save, take a printout for your future reference

Only shortlisted candidates can see their roll number, overall rank, category, assigned institute, subject, and seats. Seats are distributed to candidates for a number of courses, such as MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS.