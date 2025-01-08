AIIMS

AIIMS INI CET January 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared- Direct Link

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2025
14:32 PM

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in
Only shortlisted candidates can see their roll number, overall rank, category, assigned institute, subject, and seats

The All-India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi released the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2025 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, Candidates need to report for document verification and admission by January 13, 2025, at their respective allotted institutes. Based on the choices filled by the candidates and seat availability, seats are allotted. Candidates will have to carry all the documents for verification and completion of admission.

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to download

  1. Visit aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website
  2. Select the 'Academic Courses' option
  3. Select the 'INI-CET' link that appears on the screen
  4. The screen will display the INI CET seat allocation result 2025
  5. Get the 2025 INI CET seat allocation PDF
  6. Download and save, take a printout for your future reference

AIIMS INI CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

Only shortlisted candidates can see their roll number, overall rank, category, assigned institute, subject, and seats. Seats are distributed to candidates for a number of courses, such as MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS.

