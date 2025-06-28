AIIMS MSc Nursing Exam Result 2025 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in- Get Topper Details Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the AIIMS MSc Nursing entrance exam results 2025 through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in As per the schedule, the institute conducted the entrance exam for admission to MSc Nursing programmes on June 21

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared the MSc Nursing entrance exam 2025 result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the AIIMS MSc Nursing entrance exam results 2025 through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the institute conducted the entrance exam for admission to MSc Nursing programmes on June 21. A total of 1,492 candidates have qualified for admission to MSc Nursing in AIIMS. The results along with the toppers list have been published on its exam portal. The seat allocation will be based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the entrance exam.

The AIIMS MSc topper has scored a perfect 100 percentile. The second and third rank was bagged by OBC candidates by securing 99.966 and 99.933 percentile. The institute clarified that the results are provisional in nature.

The institute informed, “The verification of all uploaded OBC/EWS certificates uploaded at the time of application form will be done prior to the online seat allocation Candidates who have not uploaded their category certificates (OBC/EWS) at the time application will not be accepted at this stage.”

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.